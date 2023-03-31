Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$21.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.08.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

