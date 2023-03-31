Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

CTAS stock opened at $467.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.02 and a 200-day moving average of $433.08. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

