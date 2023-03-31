Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.