Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

SLB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 3,541,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.