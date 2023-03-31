Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

