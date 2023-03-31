Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

RWAY stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,184.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.