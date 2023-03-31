Safe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Safe coin can now be bought for $11.39 or 0.00040010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $237.21 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00151976 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00071199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 896.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

