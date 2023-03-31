Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SGCFF remained flat at $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

