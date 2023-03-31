Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SGCFF remained flat at $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.
About Sagicor Financial
