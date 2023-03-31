Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $138,301.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $136,445.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75.

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

