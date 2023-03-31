Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,513. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

