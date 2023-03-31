Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.33. 240,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

