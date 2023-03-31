Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.00. The company had a trading volume of 653,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.61.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

