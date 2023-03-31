Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQ traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,362,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

