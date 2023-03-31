Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Update

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 973,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

