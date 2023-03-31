Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 4,444 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

