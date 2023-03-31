Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.66 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

