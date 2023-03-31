Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $340.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

