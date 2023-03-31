Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

