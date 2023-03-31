Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

