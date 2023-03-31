Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 10,319 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 153,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 691,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 240,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

