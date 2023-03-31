Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $201.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.