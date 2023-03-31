Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 24,959 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 342.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,460,219. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

