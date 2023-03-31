Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

NYSE PWR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 313,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,000. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.