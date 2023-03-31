Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.56. 750,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

