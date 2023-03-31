Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 256.5% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,520,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. 174,680 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

