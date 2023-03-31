Saxon Interests Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.