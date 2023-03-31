Saxon Interests Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SMMV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 47,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

