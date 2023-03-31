Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $553,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
IJT traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.62. 26,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
