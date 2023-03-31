Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 1.42% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

