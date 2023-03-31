Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 3,249 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990. The company has a market capitalization of $778.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $70.02.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

