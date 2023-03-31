Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 594 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,196 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.