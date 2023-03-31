Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,683,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,089,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 468,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 387,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.