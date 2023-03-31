SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $335.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
