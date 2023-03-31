SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $335.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $257.20 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

