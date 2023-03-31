Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 451,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,042. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

