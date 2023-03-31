Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 451,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,042. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

