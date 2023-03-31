Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,088. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

