Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $67.61. 78,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,509. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.