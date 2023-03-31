Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $67.61. 78,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,509. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

