Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

