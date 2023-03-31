Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading Down 1.4%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 14,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.15.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

