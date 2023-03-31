Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SGZ opened at GBX 15.42 ($0.19) on Monday. Scotgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

