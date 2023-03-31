Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Scotgold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SGZ opened at GBX 15.42 ($0.19) on Monday. Scotgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.
Scotgold Resources Company Profile
See Also
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.