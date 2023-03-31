Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.11.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$53.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.52.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

About Exchange Income

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

