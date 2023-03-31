Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,594 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

