Scout Investments Inc. Sells 120,079 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,079 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

