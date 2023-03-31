Scout Investments Inc. Sells 312,619 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,619 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

