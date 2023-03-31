Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 260,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 318,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
