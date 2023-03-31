Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 260,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 318,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.