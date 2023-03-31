Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.10. 300,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.