Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 168,357 shares during the quarter. MV Oil Trust comprises 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,755. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

