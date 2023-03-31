Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.45.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.48. 408,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,375. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

