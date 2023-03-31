Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $380.23. 53,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $338.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

