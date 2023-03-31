Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,092. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.98 and a 200 day moving average of $461.11.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

